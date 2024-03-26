Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

AVRE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,234. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

