Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 143,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $88.48. 221,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,154. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

