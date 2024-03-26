Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Increased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $88.48. 221,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,154. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

