Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

AVNW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Aviat Networks stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,312 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,185 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,503,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

