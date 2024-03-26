Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $71.41 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $11.09 or 0.00015785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $71.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,274,683 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,231,873.21601325 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.69747959 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $57,440,005.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

