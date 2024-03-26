AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Sells 39,280 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $301,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. 162,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,075. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $320.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,049,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

