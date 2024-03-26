AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Michael Patrick Donovan Sells 6,033 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $46,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,992 shares in the company, valued at $291,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Patrick Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AxoGen alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10.

AxoGen Trading Up 1.0 %

AXGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. 162,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,075. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $320.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.