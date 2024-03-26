AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AZZ opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

