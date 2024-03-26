B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAMT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 153,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,180. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.