B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.06% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MORT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 61,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

