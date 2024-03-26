Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $534.50

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 534.50 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.75), with a volume of 1560072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.80 ($6.66).

The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,566.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.74.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

