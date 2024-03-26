Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $534.50

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 534.50 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.75), with a volume of 1560072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.80 ($6.66).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAB
Babcock International Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.