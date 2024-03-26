Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$235.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.52 million.

