Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$51.50 and last traded at C$51.38, with a volume of 42968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.25.

Specifically, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. In related news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Also, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.