Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1613925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The company has a market cap of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $3,379,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

