Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.95

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 2145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, mid-sized businesses, large businesses, institutional entities, and financial management segment.

