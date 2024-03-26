Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

