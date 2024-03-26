Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Senior Officer Buys C$10,295.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Holger Roman Arians bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$10,295.00.

Banxa Stock Performance

Shares of CVE BNXA remained flat at C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. 26,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.21. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

