Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 121 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.34. 863,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

