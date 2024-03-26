Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 4,276,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,490. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.01.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.