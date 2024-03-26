Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 1,690,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

