Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. 1,028,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,198. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.