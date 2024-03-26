Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.