Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

ROK traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.45. 620,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.25 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

