Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $363,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.