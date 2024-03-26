Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 110 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

