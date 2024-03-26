Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 338 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

DD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 1,509,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

