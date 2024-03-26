Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AWK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,141. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

