Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 115 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day moving average is $192.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $229.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

