Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes $225,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 133,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,912. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $129.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.