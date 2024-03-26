Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes $225,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 133,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,912. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $129.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
