Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 120.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 54.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 81.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

