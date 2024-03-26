Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.42 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $268.42 million and $2.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.77 or 0.05103250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00080075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

