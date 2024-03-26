Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001776 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

