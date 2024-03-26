B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BGS stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGS

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.