BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. 4,233,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,996,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

