Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $224,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 199,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

