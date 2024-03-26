Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 412,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,966. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

