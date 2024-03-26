Bitcoin Price Up 9.5% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $70,090.89 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,378.34 billion and $36.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00681961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00128417 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,665,106 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

