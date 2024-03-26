Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.00. 465,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,009,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,444,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,291,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

