Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,704. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $781.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 245,242 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

