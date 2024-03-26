Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.
BITF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
