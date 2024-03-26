BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $722.96 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00015907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,127.58 or 1.00068275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00149913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001079 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.