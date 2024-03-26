BlackRock Sustainable American Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:BRSA opened at GBX 197.68 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.76. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a one year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 198.50 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3,308.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Sustainable American Income
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- All In: Is MicroStrategy Overleveraging Its Future on Bitcoin?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.