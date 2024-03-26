BlackRock Sustainable American Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:BRSA opened at GBX 197.68 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.76. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a one year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 198.50 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3,308.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

