Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.55

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1920416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

