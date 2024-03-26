BMO Capital Markets Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 405,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,033. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$509.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

