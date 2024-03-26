Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $268.00 to $257.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $188.30 and last traded at $189.89. Approximately 2,836,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,463,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.41.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.30. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

