Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.83. 5,352,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,503,060. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

