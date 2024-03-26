Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

