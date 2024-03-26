Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Boston Beer stock opened at $310.15 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.33 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

