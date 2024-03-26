Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Lessened by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,179. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

