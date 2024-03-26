Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.53% of BOX worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BOX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 129,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,376. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,410 shares of company stock worth $3,641,249. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

